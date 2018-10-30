Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sethi serves legal notice on PCB chief

ISLAMABAD: Former PCB chief Najam Sethi has served legal notice on Ehsan Mani, chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under section 8 of the defamation order 2002.

The notice was served following a recent PCB website update that alleges that the PCB and Pakistan Super League (PSL) spent around Rs 75 million on Sethi during last four years as chairman of the PCB.

Sethi in his notice served on Mani through his legal consultant reminded the PCB that the Chart published on the website contains wrong information:Sethi received an amount of Rs 14,181,570 as PSL allowance. This is incorrect. No amount has been paid to Sethi as PSL allowance.

The Chart says that no amount has been paid to Ehsan Mani as accommodation allowance. Mani has been provided with furnished accommodation in lieu of his accommodation allowance.

The legal notice also says that all Sethi’s all allowances and other perks which he were enjoying as PCB chairman were dully approved by the Board of Governors. And the chart does not mention that all accounts were audited by two reputed firms.The notice reminded that why Sethi was singled out as no information of any kind was provided on the website about 20 other Subhan Ahmad, PCB Directors and other employees.

It said that chart did not mention NA Standing Committee on IPC recommendations that Sethi should be given appropriate allowance for his successful staging of PSL. Sethi PSL allowance was dully approved by the BoG. Despite that Sethi was never paid even a single penny of PSL allowance.

The notice says that You (Mani) and PCB are, therefore, called upon to apologise and withdraw the Chart failing which appropriate legal proceedings would be initiated against you. “Please note that such proceedings would be at your risk and cost.”When The News approached PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, he confirmed receiving the notice. “I have referred the matter to my legal team and they are looking into it.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport