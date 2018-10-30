Sethi serves legal notice on PCB chief

ISLAMABAD: Former PCB chief Najam Sethi has served legal notice on Ehsan Mani, chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under section 8 of the defamation order 2002.

The notice was served following a recent PCB website update that alleges that the PCB and Pakistan Super League (PSL) spent around Rs 75 million on Sethi during last four years as chairman of the PCB.

Sethi in his notice served on Mani through his legal consultant reminded the PCB that the Chart published on the website contains wrong information:Sethi received an amount of Rs 14,181,570 as PSL allowance. This is incorrect. No amount has been paid to Sethi as PSL allowance.

The Chart says that no amount has been paid to Ehsan Mani as accommodation allowance. Mani has been provided with furnished accommodation in lieu of his accommodation allowance.

The legal notice also says that all Sethi’s all allowances and other perks which he were enjoying as PCB chairman were dully approved by the Board of Governors. And the chart does not mention that all accounts were audited by two reputed firms.The notice reminded that why Sethi was singled out as no information of any kind was provided on the website about 20 other Subhan Ahmad, PCB Directors and other employees.

It said that chart did not mention NA Standing Committee on IPC recommendations that Sethi should be given appropriate allowance for his successful staging of PSL. Sethi PSL allowance was dully approved by the BoG. Despite that Sethi was never paid even a single penny of PSL allowance.

The notice says that You (Mani) and PCB are, therefore, called upon to apologise and withdraw the Chart failing which appropriate legal proceedings would be initiated against you. “Please note that such proceedings would be at your risk and cost.”When The News approached PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, he confirmed receiving the notice. “I have referred the matter to my legal team and they are looking into it.”