Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Sports

AFP
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Svitolina climbs to 4th, Nadal in battle to stay on top

PARIS: Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday’s final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka. Simona Halep was already guaranteed to finish the year as world number one despite being forced out of the event with a back injury. Petra Kvitova dropped two spots to seventh after she lost all three of her round-robin matches in Singapore. South Africa’s Kevin Anderson climbed up two places to sixth in Monday’s ATP rankings after sealing a berth at the Tour Finals following his title in Vienna at the weekend.

The 32-year-old Anderson became the first South African singles player in over two decades to qualify for the end-of-season event with his victory over Kei Nishikori in Sunday’s final.

Rafael Nadal’s position at the top will come under threat at this week’s Paris Masters from Novak Djokovic, who arrives on an 18-match winning run after triumphs in Cincinnati, the US Open and Shanghai.

The Spaniard is returning to action for the first time since hobbling out of the semi-finals in New York and must match Djokovic’s result in France to remain as world number one.

Latest WTA rankings:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 6921 pts

2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5875

3. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5586

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5350 (+3)

5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5115 (-1)

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5023

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4630 (-2)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4335

10. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3315

Latest ATP rankings:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7660 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7445

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6260

4. Juan Del Potro (ARG) 5460

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5115

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4230 (+2)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4050 (-1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825 (-1)

9. John Isner (USA) 3425

10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3335.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport