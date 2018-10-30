‘Game of mixed martial arts will grow in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the participation of top international fighters in Mixed Martial Arts event in Lahore is a positive and encouraging development.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and DG Nadeem Sarwar also witnessed exciting fights at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.Talking on the occasion of historic competitions at Nishtar Park Sports Complex the previous night, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the game of Mixed Martial Arts will grow in Pakistan after this kind of events. “It’s the mission of govt to promote the sports in the province and we are organizing maximum number of sports competitions under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added. “Our players got a great opportunity to learn the game of Mixed Martial Arts from world level fighters”.

Congratulating DG SBP on brilliant arrangements for Mixed Martial Arts event, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the youth of the province will incline towards sports activities after watching this kind of grand events. “This type of competitions should also be held at divisional level,” he said.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said our doors are open for all international stars. “We will provide top level facilities and security to them in Punjab. Mixed Martial Arts is popular game among young generation”.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said the participation of top international fighters in Mixed Martial Arts event showed that Pakistan is a safe country for sports events and Pakistanis are sports loving people.