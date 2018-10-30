Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Game of mixed martial arts will grow in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the participation of top international fighters in Mixed Martial Arts event in Lahore is a positive and encouraging development.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and DG Nadeem Sarwar also witnessed exciting fights at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.Talking on the occasion of historic competitions at Nishtar Park Sports Complex the previous night, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the game of Mixed Martial Arts will grow in Pakistan after this kind of events. “It’s the mission of govt to promote the sports in the province and we are organizing maximum number of sports competitions under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added. “Our players got a great opportunity to learn the game of Mixed Martial Arts from world level fighters”.

Congratulating DG SBP on brilliant arrangements for Mixed Martial Arts event, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the youth of the province will incline towards sports activities after watching this kind of grand events. “This type of competitions should also be held at divisional level,” he said.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said our doors are open for all international stars. “We will provide top level facilities and security to them in Punjab. Mixed Martial Arts is popular game among young generation”.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said the participation of top international fighters in Mixed Martial Arts event showed that Pakistan is a safe country for sports events and Pakistanis are sports loving people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport