Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Manzoor Golf trophy for Ilyas

LAHORE: M. Ilyas took away the Manzoor Hussian Memorial Golf Trophy here at Lahore Gymkhana on Monday.

The Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf tournament for senior golf professionals, amateurs and ladies was held at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.This championship was conducted and arranged by his son Syed Shaghil Hussian. This devoted son came all the way from United States to hold this event, in memory of his late father, the eminent Syed Manzoor Hussain who was associated with golf for over fifty years.

In the 2018 Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Championship, the defending champion M.Iqbal, could not manage his dominance and his place was taken over by the golfer of immense strength, M Ilyas. His shot making was superb and so was the control on the greens where he putted with authority.

He aggregated a gross score of 73.This effort enabled him to prevail over his seasoned opponents like Ghulam Nabi, Manzoor, Iqbal and Javed. By achieving the top position he won a lucrative cash prize.

In this contest the runner up in professionals category was M Arif. He came up with a score of gross 75.Special prizes like longest drive went to M Iqbal and nearest to the pin was won by M Arif. In the competition for amateurs, Nasir Irshad won the event with a gross score of 83 and the net winner was Maj Gen (r) M.Tahir, his net score being 73.

Ladies competition was dominated by Rubina Nasir. She won the first net and her score was net 69.Minaa Zainab ended as the runner-up with a score of net 71. Other ladies who played well are Shahbanz Waheed, net 75 and Ayesha Moazzam, net 75.

At the conclusion of the Syed Manzoor Hussian Memorial Golf Competition, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Dr Seema Anvery and Syed Shagil Hussain, in a ceremony attended by Aameen Taqi Butt a former champion, the Organiser, Col (r) Syed M. Mazhar and participating golfers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport