Manzoor Golf trophy for Ilyas

LAHORE: M. Ilyas took away the Manzoor Hussian Memorial Golf Trophy here at Lahore Gymkhana on Monday.

The Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf tournament for senior golf professionals, amateurs and ladies was held at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.This championship was conducted and arranged by his son Syed Shaghil Hussian. This devoted son came all the way from United States to hold this event, in memory of his late father, the eminent Syed Manzoor Hussain who was associated with golf for over fifty years.

In the 2018 Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Championship, the defending champion M.Iqbal, could not manage his dominance and his place was taken over by the golfer of immense strength, M Ilyas. His shot making was superb and so was the control on the greens where he putted with authority.

He aggregated a gross score of 73.This effort enabled him to prevail over his seasoned opponents like Ghulam Nabi, Manzoor, Iqbal and Javed. By achieving the top position he won a lucrative cash prize.

In this contest the runner up in professionals category was M Arif. He came up with a score of gross 75.Special prizes like longest drive went to M Iqbal and nearest to the pin was won by M Arif. In the competition for amateurs, Nasir Irshad won the event with a gross score of 83 and the net winner was Maj Gen (r) M.Tahir, his net score being 73.

Ladies competition was dominated by Rubina Nasir. She won the first net and her score was net 69.Minaa Zainab ended as the runner-up with a score of net 71. Other ladies who played well are Shahbanz Waheed, net 75 and Ayesha Moazzam, net 75.

At the conclusion of the Syed Manzoor Hussian Memorial Golf Competition, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Dr Seema Anvery and Syed Shagil Hussain, in a ceremony attended by Aameen Taqi Butt a former champion, the Organiser, Col (r) Syed M. Mazhar and participating golfers.