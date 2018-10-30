I was no longer indispensable at Real Madrid: Ronaldo

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo has said he decided to leave Real Madrid for Juventus after sensing that the Spanish club’s president, Florentino Perez, no longer saw him as being “indispensable”.

“I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning,” Ronaldo said in an interview with France Football magazine. “For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after. “The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable, if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving.” The 33-year-old Portuguese superstar joined Juventus in a 100 million-euro ($115 million) deal in July, ending a glorious nine-year association with Real. His last act with the Spanish club was to participate in them winning the Champions League for a third consecutive season by beating Liverpool in the final in May. But Zinedine Zidane departed as coach in the wake of that game, something which Ronaldo admits confirmed to him that it might be time to move on.