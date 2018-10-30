Lopetegui set for sack as Real Madrid target Conte

MADRID: Julen Lopetegui’s brief and inglorious reign as Real Madrid coach could come to an end on Monday with the defending European champions believed to have lined up Antonio Conte as his replacement.

Lopetegui took training as usual on Monday morning but is not expected to be in post for the Copa del Rey game against minnows Melilla on Wednesday. According to Spanish media, Real directors are set to meet later on Monday, when Lopetegui’s sacking could be confirmed. Conte is the favourite to succeed him but Santiago Solari, the coach of the club’s B team, Castilla, is in line to take temporary charge. In his two seasons with Castilla, Solari has overseen them finishing 11th and eighth in the Spanish third tier.

Madrid were thrashed 5-1 by rivals Barcelona on Sunday as Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick, surely sealing Lopetegui’s fate.He was named coach only 139 days ago, with his decision to accept the post costing him the chance to lead Spain at the World Cup. But Madrid’s dreadful recent run showed no sign of abating at the Camp Nou. They have now managed one win in their last seven matches, sit ninth in La Liga and earlier this month went more than eight hours without a goal.

Sports daily AS called the defeat a “lethal rout” on its front page on Monday, and it is a far cry from Sergio Ramos hoisting a third consecutive Champions League trophy in May.After Sunday’s game, Ramos pointedly stated that managing the dressing room at Real is more important than technical knowledge. Some now believe, perhaps club president Florentino Perez included, that the team needs a firmer hand.

Zinedine Zidane and Lopetegui have both been keen to afford freedom to the players while Conte is seen as a demanding coach, meticulous in his tactical preparation and unrelenting when it comes to defensive organisation. “I’ve always had a good relationship with all the coaches,” Ramos said. “Respect is earned, it isn’t imposed. Those are the coaches with whom we’ve won titles. Managing the dressing room is more important than the knowledge of a coach.”

The finger of blame is not only being pointed at Lopetegui, with Perez also being criticised for his failure to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar departed for Juventus.

“It is not just Julen’s fault”, read the headline on the front page of Marca, Spain’s biggest selling daily. Conte is available after being sacked by Chelsea in July. He had led them to the Premier League title in 2017 in his first season, when a switch to a three-man defence was hailed as a brilliant, and decisive, strategic move. But they finished fifth in his second year, when the Italian grew increasingly agitated and fractious. He criticised the club’s transfer policy and fell out with Diego Costa, who was eventually sold to Atletico Madrid.