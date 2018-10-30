Tue October 30, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Pak team retained for NZ T20s

LAHORE: Pakistan retained the same winning combination the New Zealand series that humbled Australia in the just concluded series in UAE.

The national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur has retained the 15-member T20 squad that played against Australia for the upcoming three-match T-20 series against New Zealand.

The 3-match T-20 series against New Zealand will commence from October 31 in Abu Dhabi.The remaining two matches of the series will be played in Dubai on November 2 and 4, respectively, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket Board here on Monday.

Pakistan T20 Squad against New Zealand; Fakhar Zaman, M Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hassan Ali, Imad waseem, Waqas Maqsood and Faheem Ashraf.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has reclaimed the number-one ranking in the ICC men’s player rankings for T20I batsmen for the third time this year after hitting two half-centuries in Pakistan’s 3-0 series win over Australia.

The series result means Pakistan cannot be displaced from the top spot irrespective of the outcome of their upcoming series against New Zealand as well as the one between India and the Windies.

Babar’s series aggregate of 163 runs with a strike-rate of a little over 117 has helped him leapfrog Australia captain Aaron Finch, who managed just four runs in three matches, Lokesh Rahul of India and New Zealand’s Colin Munro into the coveted number-one position.

Babar now leads second-ranked Finch by five points after the Australian started the series with a commanding 126 points lead over the Pakistani. From this series, Babar earned 79 points while Finch conceded 52 points.

In the ICC men’s player rankings for T20I bowlers, England’s wrist spinner Adil Rashid and Australia fast bowler Billy Stanlake have achieved career-high rankings, while Pakistan’s Imad Wasim has also made a return to the top-10.

Imad has been rewarded for his four wickets with a gain of 14 places that has put him in 10th position.Outside the top 10, Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf has jumped 18 places to a career-best 16th ranking, Hasan Ali has risen eight places to a career-high 21st position.

