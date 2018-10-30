Erdogan opens new Istanbul Airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened Istanbul’s new international airport, which his government says will eventually become the world’s largest, with great fanfare on Monday. “I hope that Istanbul Airport will benefit our region and the world,” Erdogan said at the lavish opening ceremony featuring numerous world leaders. The inauguration is largely symbolic as the airport will not be fully open until the end of the year.
