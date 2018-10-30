Woman suicide bomber wounds 9 in Tunis

TUNIS: A woman suicide bomber blew herself up Monday near police vehicles in the centre of the Tunisian capital, injuring nine people, the interior ministry said. Ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP that all but one of the casualties were police, after a strong explosion Monday rattled the main Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis. Ambulances arrived swiftly at the scene, which was cordoned off by security forces. Since the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, jihadist attacks in Tunisia have killed dozens of members of the security forces and foreign tourists.