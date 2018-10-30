Brazil elects firebrand Bolsonaro in major swing to the right

RIO DE JANEIRO Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right firebrand former Army captain, won Brazil´s presidential election in convincing fashion, wooing voters with promises to gut endemic political corruption and wage a brutal battle against powerful drug gangs. Bolsonaro, who early in his legislative career declared he was “in favor” of dictatorships and demanded that Congress be disbanded, vowed after his Sunday night win to adhere to democratic principles while holding up a copy of the country´s Constitution. His transition team planned to meet on Monday with President Michel Temer´s team to start work ahead of his January 1 inauguration. Bolsonaro´s win alarmed critics around the globe, mainly because of his vows to sweep away leftist political opponents and his history of making insulting comments about gays, women and minorities. His victory brings Brazil´s military back into the political limelight after it spent three decades in the barracks following the country´s 1964-1985 dictatorship. Several retired generals will serve as ministers and close advisers.