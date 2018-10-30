Another suspicious package addressed to CNN

WASHINGTON: A suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office, the head of the cable news network said in a statement. If it is found to contain an explosive device, it would be the 15th mail bomb — and the third to CNN — of a wave addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of US President Donald Trump, allegedly by a Trump supporter in Florida. “This morning, another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office,” CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said in a statement. “There is no imminent danger at CNN Center,” he said in a message to employees that was also posted on Twitter.