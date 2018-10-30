Ranatunga arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Police arrested Sri Lanka’s petroleum minister Arjuna Ranatunga Monday, a day after a man was killed when bodyguards opened fire to rescue him from a group loyal to the country´s president, officials said. Arjuna Ranatunga, captain of Sri Lanka´s 1996 cricket World Cup winning side and an ally of ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was taken in after trade unions accused him of ordering the shooting.
COLOMBO: Police arrested Sri Lanka’s petroleum minister Arjuna Ranatunga Monday, a day after a man was killed when bodyguards opened fire to rescue him from a group loyal to the country´s president, officials said. Arjuna Ranatunga, captain of Sri Lanka´s 1996 cricket World Cup winning side and an ally of ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was taken in after trade unions accused him of ordering the shooting.
Comments