Ranatunga arrested

COLOMBO: Police arrested Sri Lanka’s petroleum minister Arjuna Ranatunga Monday, a day after a man was killed when bodyguards opened fire to rescue him from a group loyal to the country´s president, officials said. Arjuna Ranatunga, captain of Sri Lanka´s 1996 cricket World Cup winning side and an ally of ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was taken in after trade unions accused him of ordering the shooting.