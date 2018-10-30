Sri Lanka’s president faces calls to end political crisis

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena is under increasing pressure to uphold the island nation´s constitution and reconvene parliament after his decision to replace the prime minister triggered political turmoil. Sri Lanka was plunged into the crisis on Friday when Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and swore in ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa to replace him, breaking up a fragile coalition governing the island. Wickremesinghe said his sacking was illegal and he maintained that he was still prime minister and had the support of a majority of members of parliament. “The only way out of this crisis is to resolve who has the majority. Once parliament is summoned, this issue can be resolved,” Wickremesinghe told reporters at the prime minister´s official residence. Rajapaksa, meanwhile, assumed his duties at the prime minister´s office, about 1 km (half a mile) away. The crisis has important ramifications in a battle for influence in south Asia between Sri Lanka´s traditional ally India and China, a country that is playing an increasing role in the region.

China, long seen as a supporter of Rajapaksa, has already congratulated him on becoming prime minister. But India, the European Union and the US have all urged Sirisena to abide by the constitution.