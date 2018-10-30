Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

World

AFP
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Israeli minister’s rare visit to UAE mosque

ABU DHABI: Israeli minister Miri Regev on Monday shared a video on Facebook of her touring a famed mosque in the United Arab Emirates, in an unprecedented visit by a cabinet member.

The culture and sport minister, known for controversial comments about Arabs, was dressed in a red abaya with a white scarf covering her hair at Abu Dhabi´s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. “I toured the site,” Regev told the camera, in Hebrew, surrounded by a group of people in traditional Emirati dress.” This is the first time that an Israeli minister is here on a visit.” Regev, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s right-wing Likud party, visited the mosque on Sunday, according to her spokesman. Her country does not have diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli officials publicly toured landmark sites in the UAE at the weekend, the first such visit, days after Netanyahu travelled to the neighbouring Gulf state of Oman. The delegation, which includes the country´s communications minister, was in Dubai for the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference this week.

“We arrived the day (Sunday) before the conference. We went around the town, and we visited the mall,” a member of the delegation told AFP. “We were impressed, and we didn´t expect the town to be like this, this beautiful,” she said on condition of anonymity.

The visit came a day after Israel´s national anthem was played at a judo tournament in Abu Dhabi after one of its athletes won gold — believed to be the first time the anthem has been played publicly in an Arab Gulf state. Netanyahu visited Oman on Thursday for talks with the country´s ruler, Sultan Qaboos, on regional security issues, according to official statements by both countries. And at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said of his Oman visit: “There will be more.”

Israeli Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz is scheduled to visit Oman next week for a transportation conference, according to his office. Netanyahu has long sought a rapprochement with other Arab states, citing in part concerns over their common enemy Iran.

But Israel currently has full diplomatic relations with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, as Israel´s occupation of Palestinian territory remains a major obstacle to official recognition by Arab countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport