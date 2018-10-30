Outgoing IGFC pays tribute to martyrs

PESHAWAR: The outgoing Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North) Maj-Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf on Monday paid a farewell visit to Sector Headquarters Centre and De-Radicalization Centre ( Sabaoon-II).

Sector Commander Centre, local elders, officers and FC Jawans were also present on this occasion. During the farewell visit, Maj-Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf addressed a Darbar and met officers, Jawans and local elders.

Addressing a Darbar, IGFC KP (North) appreciated the high morale, commitment and achievements of Frontier Corps KP (North) and paid tributes to the Shuhada and their families. He said the FC KP (North) rendered matchless sacrifices for the defence of this motherland and will continue to do so in future.

The IGFC said that as a commander, I found this force as a highly potent and one of the best forces in the world. He said that Frontier Corps soldiers are battle hardened, committed and loyal. He also praised the professional acumen of FC KP officers.