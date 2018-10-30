KP Assembly demands unblocking of CNICs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, asking the federal government to unblock thousands of blocked computerised national identity cards (CNICs) as the majority of them belonged to the Pakhtuns.

Awami National Party parliamentary party leader Sardar Hussain Babak moved the resolution. He said the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had blocked thousands of CNICs that led to unrest among the people.

“Majority of the blocked cards belong to the Pakhtuns and the law-enforcing agencies have been harassing them for not having national identity cards during checking,” he said. He demanded the government to unblock the cards.

The MPA said people could not avail basic facilities for not holding identity cards and even those affected by militancy and terrorism were facing this problem. The provincial assembly also passed two identical resolutions, related to those Pakistanis who had been languishing in different prisons and jails in Saudi Arabia for not holding legal documents.

The resolutions were tabled by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Inayatullah Khan and Pakistan People’s Party MPA Sahibzada Sanaullah Khan from Upper Dir district. In their separate resolutions, they claimed thousands of Pakistanis, the majority of them Pakhtuns had been jailed for minor crimes or for their illegal stay in Saudi Arabia.

They said the majority of these Pakistanis were workers and their visas had not been renewed for some reasons. The legislators asked the federal government to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels. The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia should make arrangements for their release and help recover their salaries and money with different firms and individuals, they demanded.