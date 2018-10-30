Man stones wife to death

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly stoned his wife to death over a minor issue in Nawazabad area of Siran valley on Monday.Mir Afzal, according to police, stoned his wife to death and dumped her body at Kalzain stream in Siran valley and fled the scene.

Mohammad Afzal, lodging the first information report (FIR) with the police, stated that his son-in-law, Mir Afzal, used to torture his daughter so she had come to parents home after developing differences with him.

He said his son-in-law came to him and settled the dispute with his wife in his presence and took her home. “My son-in-law informed me on the telephone that he had killed my daughter and dumped the body at a deserted place,” he added.

The police recovered the body and handed it over to the bereaved family after completing medico-legal formalities at the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari.The police after lodging the FIR started raids to arrest the accused who was at large.