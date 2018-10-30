Man dies of dengue at KTH

PESHAWAR: A patient referred from the Swabi district died of dengue at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Monday.

He was stated to be the first patient who died of dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.The patient was identified as Mohammad Israr Khan, 54, son of Ghafoor Khan. He belonged to Karai village in Swabi.

According to the residents in Swabi, Mohammad Israr had been suffering from fever for the past few days and was taken to a tertiary care hospital - Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) - in Swabi where the doctors reportedly said he was suffering from malaria.

They said the doctors in BKMC referred him to the KTH in Peshawar for further treatment after his condition deteriorated. The residents said he remained in KTH for five days but was not able to talk or take food.

He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where he died on Monday.According to the residents, another patient reportedly suffering from dengue fever was also referred to Peshawar from Swabi but he died before reaching hospital.

The KTH administration initially tried to hide the death of Mohammad Israr and said only three patients diagnosed with dengue fever were under treatment at the hospital.However, the hospital administration later confirmed his death as the media had already shared the details of the victim. Mohammad Israr was stated to be the first casualty of dengue virus in KP this year.Dengue virus had become almost an epidemic last year and claimed several lives in Peshawar and elsewhere.