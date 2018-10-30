Tue October 30, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
October 30, 2018

Victims of illegal housing society get Rs13.141m back

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Monday distributed an amount of Rs13.141 million among 32 victims of an illegal housing society.

Director General NAB, Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi handed over cheques to the affected persons and concerned government departments at a ceremony held here.

As per details, in case of inquiry against Tele Town (Pvt) Ltd, Islamabad and others, the management collected Rs313 million illegally from general public without obtaining permission from Capital Development Authority (CDA) to advertise the scheme and sold 2,330 files/plots during 2004-2007. The management of M/s Tele Town did not obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from CDA for detailed layout plan.

In NAB, about 200 members with an amount of Rs30 million (approximately) claimed for refund/plots. The management of the society submitted an application for Plea Bargain (PB) against claims pending at NAB and in this regard and plea bargain of Rs30.02 million was accepted. In phases, NAB Rawalpindi had already refunded an amount of Rs11.54 million among 50 affected persons after verifying their claims.

In third phase i.e on Monday, 05 victims have been returned an amount of Rs776,000.

In another case, investigation against Mufti Riaz Khan s/o Hidayat Ullah Modaraba Scam and others, accused Muhammad Uzair Shah showed willingness to pay back liability against him. The one accused person namely Muhammad Uzair Shah has been arrested on February 05, 2018. He submitted original papers of his three properties located in Attock city, while 26 complainants gave statements against the arrested accused Uzair Shah S/o Syed M Saghir Shah Bukhari with a total liability of Rs11.365 million. Rawalpindi NAB recovered the entire amount which have been handed over to 26 affected people on Monday. In another case, inquiry against officers/officials of National Productivity Organization, NAB Rawalpindi recovered an amount of one million rupees from M/s Imperial Associates and in second phase the same has been returned to National Productivity Organization. In first phase, Rawalpindi NAB already handed over Rs37 million to National Productivity Organization.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi reiterated that the bureau would continue to pursuing corrupt elements under leadership of Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal so that motherland could achieve dream of corruption-free Pakistan.

