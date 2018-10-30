1 in 8 deaths worldwide caused by stroke

Islamabad: Around 80 million people living in the world today have experienced a stroke, with over 50 million survivors living with some form of permanent disability. While for many, life after stroke won’t be quite the same, but with the right care and support, leading a meaningful life is still possible. For millions of stroke survivors, it is possible to get #UpAgainAfterStroke.

Dr. Maimoona Siddiqui, Head of the Department and Consultant Neurologist at Shifa International Hospital shared this piece of information at a seminar organized in connection with World Stroke Day. She said, “While the impact of stroke will be different for everyone, self-resilience and determination are the key factors which unite stroke survivors and caregivers to keep going on the recovery journey.”

Stroke is the second most common cause of death globally, causing around 6.7 million deaths each year and taking a life every five seconds. The burden of stroke due to illness, disability and early death it causes is set to double worldwide within the next 15 years. Almost 1 in 8 deaths worldwide are caused by stroke.

Dr. Maimoona said, stroke happens when blood supply to a part of the brain is cut off. Without blood, brain cells can get damaged or die. Depending on which part of the brain is affected and how quickly the person is treated, effects of stroke on survivors can be devastating to a person’s body, mobility and speech, as well as how they think and feel. It can happen to anyone at any age, and impacts everyone: survivors, family and friends, workplaces and communities.

In Pakistan, the annual mortality rate per 100,000 people from stroke has increased by 40.9% since 1990, an average of 1.8% a year. As many as 350,000 Pakistanis suffer from stroke every year. Mortality ranges 11-30%, 118,545 lives (Females 61,289 – Males 57,256). About 80% of all strokes are preventable.

Dr. Maimoona stressed the need to know one’s personal risk factors to control high blood pressure; do moderate exercise 5 times a week; eat a healthy and balanced diet; reduce one’s cholesterol level; maintain a healthy BMI or waist to hip ratio; stop smoking and avoid second-hand exposure; identify and treat atrial fibrillation; reduce risk from diabetes; talk to one’s doctor and get educated about stroke.