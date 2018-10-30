Two days left for free cancer screening at NORI

Islamabad: Two days are left for free cancer screening at Nuclear Medicine Oncology & Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) under the drive conducted every year in the month of October to create awareness among masses about the fatal disease.

Every year October is being celebrated as an awareness month against the cancer. Last year more than 500 patients of cancer especially breast cancer were screened free of cost during the month.

Spokesman for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Shahid Riaz Khan told this agency that they have organized number of events throughout the country to create awareness among people including seminars, workshops, symposiums, walks apprising people that cancer can be treated if diagnosed at earlier stage. He informed that people could avail the free screening facility in working days from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm free of charge.