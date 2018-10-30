‘Message of Imam Hussain (AS) echoing world over’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that owing to sacrifices rendered by ‘Aseeran-e-Karbala’, the Message of Imam Hussain (AS) is echoing in every nook and corner of the world, says a press release.
“From ‘Harmain Sharifain’ to Karbala the oneness of the Islamic World is visible,” he expressed these views in a message delivered on the occasion of ‘Arbaeen-e-Hussaini Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala’ that is being observed throughout the world on 20 Safar with complete devotion and respect.
Agha Moosavi said that caravan of the ‘Aseeran-e-Karbala’ reached Karbala after their release from Syria on the occasion of ‘Arbaeen-e-Hussain’ (‘Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala’ on 20 Safar) headed by Hazrat Zainab Binte Ali (SA) and Imam Zainul Abideen (AS), they welcomed these personalities (who made the ‘Paigham-e-Hussainiyaat’ eternal), by Hazrat Jabir Ibne Abdullah Ansari, renowned companion of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him). He said very tragic scenes were witnessed on this occasion.
