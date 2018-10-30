Two quacks booked

LAHORE: The police have registered two first information reports (FIRs) against quacks for breaking seals of their outlets, which were earlier sealed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

The PHC had earlier sealed Al-Hussain Homoeopathic Clinic and Bhatti Medical Store. However, operators of both the centres broke the seals and restored their illegal businesses. On PHC complaints, Kahna police had registered FIRs against the accused.

Meanwhile, the PHC teams had sealed 10 quacks’ centres in Nishtar Town (Lahore) after visiting 70 centres out of which 16 quacks had been changed their businesses.