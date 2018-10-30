‘Consult all stakeholders on new LG system’

LAHORE: A two-day ‘Consultation on Punjab Local government Model’’ organised by a foundation concluded here on Monday.

Local government elected representatives including chairmen, vice chairman, women councillors, youth councillors, minority councillors, media representatives and civil society representatives, political parties representatives, member of Punjab Assembly, women chamber of commerce representatives and government officials were present in the event from Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Vehari, Jhelum, Pakpattan, Rahimyar Khan, Kasur and, etc.

Executive Director of the foundation Zahid Islam in his inaugural address said the government should consult all stakeholders before introducing the new Local Government System and unfortunately even after passing of 60 days no concrete policy on Local Government System has been introduced.

Kanwar Dilshad, an LG expert, emphasised on following good practices of the previous governments and urged to adopt the good practices from Indonesia model of local government and French model of bureaucracy for strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

Salman Abid said the role of federal government should be included as per the Article 140 and Article 32 of the constitution. He said debate on introducing new LG system must come in media and ‘we should interact with federal and provincial departments to make new system for the betterment of the people’. Sajid Ali, director programmes, said that political parties are always strong on party basis elections so ‘we need not to be afraid and we should be clear on the next course of the action. It is right time to negotiate with current government to strengthen local government’. MQM Punjab Vice president Munir Ahmed Ch on the occasion emphasised on the importance of councillor, adding councillors should be learned and well-versed persons and contribution of the councillors should be acknowledged

Asma Aamir, a civil society representative, said youth’s representation in the LG institutions should not be less than five per cent and their functions should be specified. We can adopt good practices from Philippine model to engage the youth in local governance. Young people voted the PTI so the ruling government must be concerned about the youth. Women member of Metropolitan Corporation, Lahore Nasim Bano urged that a separate room may be allowed to the women members in order to facilitate the women issues in metropolitan office and women should not be seen as dummy.