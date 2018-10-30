Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Consult all stakeholders on new LG system’

LAHORE: A two-day ‘Consultation on Punjab Local government Model’’ organised by a foundation concluded here on Monday.

Local government elected representatives including chairmen, vice chairman, women councillors, youth councillors, minority councillors, media representatives and civil society representatives, political parties representatives, member of Punjab Assembly, women chamber of commerce representatives and government officials were present in the event from Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Vehari, Jhelum, Pakpattan, Rahimyar Khan, Kasur and, etc.

Executive Director of the foundation Zahid Islam in his inaugural address said the government should consult all stakeholders before introducing the new Local Government System and unfortunately even after passing of 60 days no concrete policy on Local Government System has been introduced.

Kanwar Dilshad, an LG expert, emphasised on following good practices of the previous governments and urged to adopt the good practices from Indonesia model of local government and French model of bureaucracy for strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

Salman Abid said the role of federal government should be included as per the Article 140 and Article 32 of the constitution. He said debate on introducing new LG system must come in media and ‘we should interact with federal and provincial departments to make new system for the betterment of the people’. Sajid Ali, director programmes, said that political parties are always strong on party basis elections so ‘we need not to be afraid and we should be clear on the next course of the action. It is right time to negotiate with current government to strengthen local government’. MQM Punjab Vice president Munir Ahmed Ch on the occasion emphasised on the importance of councillor, adding councillors should be learned and well-versed persons and contribution of the councillors should be acknowledged

Asma Aamir, a civil society representative, said youth’s representation in the LG institutions should not be less than five per cent and their functions should be specified. We can adopt good practices from Philippine model to engage the youth in local governance. Young people voted the PTI so the ruling government must be concerned about the youth. Women member of Metropolitan Corporation, Lahore Nasim Bano urged that a separate room may be allowed to the women members in order to facilitate the women issues in metropolitan office and women should not be seen as dummy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport