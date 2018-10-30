New LTC procedure for free cards

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has advised handicapped people and senior citizens to replace their old free cards before November 30, 2018 in order to avoid any hassle and inconvenience.

The LTC has recently decided to convert these free cards for handicapped people and senior citizens on NFC technology to bring further improvement in the cards that will help eliminate fake cards and for reading data under advanced technology.

A Lahore Transport Company spokesperson said the company had issued 59,493 transport cards under which handicapped people and senior citizens can avail free transport facility on Lahore Transport Company buses.

He added people who have reached the age of 60 years or above and handicapped people can apply for this free transport card in Lahore Transport Company office by following a simple procedure.