Youth shot dead in Green Town

LAHORE: A 19-year-old boy was shot dead while another was shot at and injured by unidentified suspects near Bagrian Chowk in the Green Town police limits on Monday. The injured victim was shifted to hospital. The deceased person was identified as Jamal Ali while the injured as Ali Raza, 25. The victim worked in a garments factory. Some unidentified persons riding a car intercepted Jamal and shot at him. The victim received bullet injury on his head and died on the spot. The victim Ali had received injury on his face. Police reached the scene after being informed, collected evidences and removed the body to morgue.

FOUND DEAD: A 22-year-old man was found dead in the Shadbagh police limits on Monday. The victim identified as Shahbaz worked in a local bakery. On the day of the incident, he felt severe headache and went to the quarter for rest after taking painkiller. His co-workers said as they went to the quarter after hours and found Shahbaz unconscious.