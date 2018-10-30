Leicester’s Thai boss killed in helicopter crash

LEICESTER: Leicester City’s boss was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed and burst into flames in their stadium’s car park moments after taking off from the pitch, the club said on Sunday.A stream of fans had laid out flowers outside the club’s stadium after Saturday’s accident in tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha — the man they credit for an against-all-odds league victory in 2016.