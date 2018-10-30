Pakistan face Nepal in SAFF U15 semis on Nov 1

KARACHI: Pakistan will face Nepal in the semi-final of the SAFF Under-15 Championship at the ANFA Complex, Kathmandu, on November 1.The game will start at 2:30pm PST.Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the six-nation event after edging past India and Bhutan to emerge as the Group B winners.In the other semi-final on the same day, Bangladesh will take on India.