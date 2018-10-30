Nargis urges youngsters to be active sportspersons

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising karateka Nargis Hameedullah on Monday advised the youth to participate in sports activities.Addressing the opening ceremony of the 20th Annual Sports Festival of the Foundation Public School (FPS), Nargis said that she wanted to feature in the Olympics.“It’s my dream to represent Pakistan in the Olympics and for that I am working hard,” Nargis said. Nargis claimed bronze medal in the Asian Games in Indonesia this year. In the sports festival, competitions of basketball, throwball, table tennis and football will be held.