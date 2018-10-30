Hakeem shines in Hazara United victory

KARACHI: Mohammad Hakeem scored four goals to help Hazara United record a formidable 7-0 victory against RF United on the opening day of the 24-team Leisure Leagues Inter Club Championship here at 16-Star Ground on Sunday.

Abbas Ali, SM Mehdi and Arif Hussain scored one goal apiece for the winning team. Mohammad Ilyas scored a brace to help Real Star United beat Park View Club by 3-1. The match between Karsaz FC and North FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Magician FC defeated Burnlay FC 1-0 with Shazer scoring the solitary goal.

Bismillah Sports beat Maymar Sports 1-0 with Abdul Haq scoring the only goal. Did FC trounced Taj Center 4-0 thanks to Abdur Rehman’s four goals. The match between Damned United and Black Forts ended in a 1-1 draw.