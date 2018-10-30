Shehzad suspendedfor two matches

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) goalkeeping coach Mohammad Shehzad has been suspended for two matches for using harsh language against referee for not awarding a penalty to his side during the match against WAPDA of Pakistan Premier Football League a few days ago.

A highly reliable source told ‘The News’ on Monday that it was the first suspension of the 15-outfit league. The match commissioner Salahuddin has taken the decision, the source added.

The source also questioned the refereeing standard in the country’s top event. “No referee from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been called up for the Punjab round,” the source said.

He said Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) should raise a young pool of referees as it was very important for developing the game.