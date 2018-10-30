Bilal, Babar advance to quarter-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal and Babar Masih continue their march towards glory but compatriot Haris Tahir has crashed in the pre-quarter-finals of the second stage of ACBS-IBSF Asian Tour 10-Red Snooker Tournament in Jinan, China.
The four-day event, being held under the auspices of the Asian Confederation of Billiards Sports (ACBS) with the blessings of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF), is being hosted by the Chinese Billiards & Snooker Association (CBSA).
According to the information made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Monday, Bilal stormed into the quarter-finals as he defeated Manan Chandra of India 5-3 in the pre-quarter-final with the frame scores of 46-19, 30-62, 79-5, 43-13, 1-57, 55-5, 19-46, 56-35.
Bilal, having emerged victorious in the inaugural stage of the event, held last month at the QBSF Snooker Academy in Doha, fired a classy break of 79 in the third frame. His opponent chalked up breaks of 53 and 46.
Bilal, who was drawn in the Group A for the preliminary rounds, will take on Ma Chunmao of China in the quarter-finals. Ma Chunmao brought about the demise of Haris, whipping him 5-1 with the frame scores of 63-11, 39-28, 0-82, 69-0, 62-0, 57-50.
Babar, Pakistan’s top ranked cueist, booked his place in the knockout rounds, qualifying from the Group G as he overwhelmed Si Jiahui of China 4-2 in his last league fixture with the scores of 54-6, 0-53, 60-1, 68-8, 46-50, 73-20.
