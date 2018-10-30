Tue October 30, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Pakistan, India declared joint winners

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abu Bakar Mahmood won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award after Pakistan and India were declared joint winners of the Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday because a thunderstorm and heavy showers forced the organisers to declare the final abandoned.

The storm arrived just ahead of the title encounter. After waiting for the storm to subside for more than an hour, it became apparent that it would not be possible to start the match on Sunday.

After a meeting between the officials of the two teams and the Technical Delegate, Brian Fernandez of Malaysia, it was decided that the two be adjudged joint winners.In four previous editions, both holders India and Pakistan had won the title two times each.

India earned the right to take home the trophy of the biennial tournament for the first year. It will be given to Pakistan for the next year.

The tournament gold medals were presented to Pakistan players. Asian Hockey Federation’s Chief Executive Dato Tayyab Ikram said gold medals would soon be sent for the Indian players.

