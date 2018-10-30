World Cup preparation

Sardar urges govt to release funds

By Syed Intikhab Ali

KARACHI: Pakistan’s head coach-cum-manager Hasan Sardar has said that by reaching the final of the Asian Champions Trophy, the Green-shirts had proved that they are a much better side now.

After returning home from Muscat, the former Olympian told ‘The News’ on Monday that the government should release funds to the PHF so that rigorous training for the World Cup could be started.

“Our pool at the World Cup is tough with the presence of Malaysia, Holland and Germany. And the players cannot play well if they are not paid for their efforts,” he said.He said forwards as well as PC specialists clicked in the Asian champions Trophy, enabling Pakistan to reach the final.

He said that the performance of the forwards had improved, but there was still room for betterment.He said the performance of the defenders and the goalkeeper was not satisfactory in the matches against India and Malaysia.

“We will need to be more focused in the training camp for World Cup 2018. The goalkeepers, the forwards, the defenders, the midfielders, everyone will have to work hard and the mistakes noted in the Asian Champions Trophy will have to be removed,” he added.

He said that Pakistan should not have conceded two goals against Malaysia in the semi-final in the third and fourth quarters, which allowed the opponents to equalise. “Either the boys had become complacent or they were tired. There was poor marking of defenders besides loose goalkeeping,” Sardar said.

“We took the lead against India, but the defenders failed to check the attacks of the Indians. Then we also missed a couple of chances and as a result lost the match,” said the former Olympian.

He said the boys were eager to play the final against India as they wanted to avenge the previous defeats. The head coach said that by reaching the final the boys regained their confidence which they had lost at the Asian Games.

He said the absence of foreign physical trainers was felt. Pakistan lost their head coach Roelant Oltmans just before the trophy as well as their foreign physical trainer. Sardar said that players’ fitness level had decreased to some extent. Some important players got injured because of the absence of the physical fitness trainer, he added.