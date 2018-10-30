Tue October 30, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 30, 2018

Pakistan name unchanged squad for NZ T20s

LAHORE: The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday named Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting Wednesday (tomorrow) in Abu Dhabi.

The selection panel took a decision in consultation with head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed soon after the side’s 3-0 T20 series win over Australia on Sunday night.

The win was Sarfraz’s 26th in 30 T20Is as captain. It also consolidated Pakistan’s position at the top of the T20I rankings.Thirty-year old left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood was the only member of the winning squad to not feature in a single game in the Australia series.

Maqsood has so far picked up 225 wickets in 55 first-class matches, while his List A and T20 record of 63 and 20 wickets in 40 and 19 matches respectively is equally impressive. He featured in three unofficial ODIs against New Zealand A in UAE earlier in the month, picking five wickets in three matches at an economy of 4.25.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf

