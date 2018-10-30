Sethi sends notice to PCB chairman

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi sent a legal notice to current Chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday.

Sethi dismissed the PCB report on details of money spent during his term and decided to send a legal notice to PCB.On October 28, Sethi accused the current management of publishing incorrect details of his expenses to hurt his reputation.

According to the legal notice, as reported by Geo News, the details published by the PCB on its website of expenses and payments during Sethi’s term were “incorrect, misleading, grossly exaggerated and deliberately calculated to hurt Sethi’s reputation and to lower the esteem in which he is held by the general public.”

As per the PCB document, Sethi spent over Rs71 million — Rs31,115,180 during his four years as Chairman of the Executive Committee and Rs40,837,521 as PCB Chairman.

Terming the details as “deliberately misleading and defamatory”, the legal notice says the document presents “incorrect figures, withholds information and deliberately avoids noting that all payments in question were authorised by the PCB’s Governing Board under the relevant rules”.The legal notice states that Sethi was never paid Rs14 million as ‘PSL Allowance’, as claimed in the PCB document.