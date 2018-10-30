Tue October 30, 2018
Sports

P
PPI
October 30, 2018

Babar reclaims T20 top spot

KARACHI: Babar Azam has reclaimed the No.1 position in the ICC Rankings for T20I Batsmen for the third time this year after hitting two half-centuries in Pakistan’s 3-0 series win over Australia.

Babar’s series aggregate of 163 runs with a strike-rate of 117.26 helped him leapfrog Australia captain Aaron Finch, who managed just four runs in three matches, Lokesh Rahul of India and New Zealand’s Colin Munro to the top. He also pushed down compatriot Fakhar Zaman to fifth spot.

The other big mover among the batsmen was Jason Roy, who smashed 69 off 36 balls in England’s 30-run win over Sri Lanka in their one-off fixture –- Roy entered the top 10 with a jump of five spots, which put him at No.9 with a career-high 688 points.

In Rankings for T20I Bowlers, leg-spinner Shadab Khan sits at second spot behind Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan with Ish Sodhi and Yuzvendra Chahal completing the top four. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim also returned to the top-10.

Imad has been rewarded for his four wickets with a gain of 14 places that has put him in the 10th position.Outside the top-10, Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf jumped 18 places to a career-best 16th ranking. Hasan Ali rose eight places to a career-high 21st position and Adam Zampa moved up 20 places to claim the 22nd position.

