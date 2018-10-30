C African MP opens fire in parliament

BANGUI, Central African Republic: A lawmaker fired into the air in the Central African Republic’s parliament on Monday after an altercation with a colleague as MPs were preparing to vote for a new speaker, an AFP journalist saw.

Alfred Yekatom, who represents the southern M’baiki district and is a former militia leader, drew his weapon during the dispute, then fired the gun as he ran away.

Yekatom’s motive for shooting the gun, which sent MPs rushing to the exit, was not clear. He is a former soldier as well as the former head of a faction of the so-called anti-Balaka militia, which emerged in largely Christian communities in 2013 to fight a mainly Muslim rebel alliance, the Seleka. Police arrested Yekatom while he was still in the parliament building.