Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Gaza

GAZA: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man and wounded 25 including two medics on Monday during Palestinian protests along the Gaza Strip’s beachfront border with Israel, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Witnesses said dozens of protesters in the northern Gaza Strip burned tyres and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind Israel’s frontier fence and that troops fired live bullets and tear gas. The Gaza Health Ministry said a 27-year-old Palestinian man was killed by the Israeli gunfire.

The Israeli military, estimating the crowd at around 3,000 people, said explosive devices were also thrown at troops deployed on the Israeli side of the fence along the beach. The soldiers, a military spokesman said, responded with "riot dispersal means and live fire".

Gaza medics have tallied 217 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during almost seven months of protests that have included brief breaches of the border fence and the launching of incendiary balloons that have torched fields in southern Israel.