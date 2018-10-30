The cost of benefits

Privatisation is touted as a long-term solution to the problems faced by our government-run schools and hospitals. But any attempt to privatise these entities will only impose an unnecessary burden on the people. This is especially true for those who cannot afford the exorbitant fees of private schools and don’t have the money to shell out for expensive bills at private health facilities.

Nevertheless, preference is given to private schools and hospitals as they offer a whole gamut of facilities that government-run entities fail to offer. In light of this public-private dichotomy, efforts must be made to offer sound services and facilities to people at a comparatively low cost. The government must ponder over this matter and introduce suitable changes at public schools and hospitals to improve their efficacy. This will ease the financial burden on the poor.

M Uzair Jalil

Shikarpur