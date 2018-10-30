Short of water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The country’s water crisis has escalated to dangerous proportions. According to statistics, 90 percent of our water resources are being utilised in the agricultural sector. However, a vast amount of water is being wasted in the country due to seemingly unscientific irrigation methods.
The government needs to take some pragmatic steps to install a modern drip-irrigation system. This will help conserve water and ensure that our future generations don’t have to endure a severe water scarcity.
Gulfam Sarwar Sab
Sheikhupura
