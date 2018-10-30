Short of water

The country’s water crisis has escalated to dangerous proportions. According to statistics, 90 percent of our water resources are being utilised in the agricultural sector. However, a vast amount of water is being wasted in the country due to seemingly unscientific irrigation methods.

The government needs to take some pragmatic steps to install a modern drip-irrigation system. This will help conserve water and ensure that our future generations don’t have to endure a severe water scarcity.

Gulfam Sarwar Sab

Sheikhupura