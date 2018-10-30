Our cricket win

After a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup 2018, our cricket team seems to have revived itself by defeating Australia in both the Test and T20 series in Dubai on October 26. Our team showed its prowess in all aspects of the game – especially through its batting, bowling and fielding – and skillfully defeated its opponents.

Babar Azam played quite well during the T20 series and was declared man of the series. Meanwhile, Imad Hussain, Muhammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan also did good job and helped our team defeat Australia. Our cricket team has also set a new record of winning 10 consecutive T20 series under Sarfraz’s captaincy. Pakistan’s victory in the T20 series reflects that our players have been performing without any pressure, which is a good sign. We can only hope that the team retains its momentum in the upcoming T20, ODI and Test series against New.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad