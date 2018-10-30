Tue October 30, 2018
October 30, 2018

Cracking the CSS exam

The civil service is the engine through which the entire machinery of the state operates. Every year, thousands of candidates take the prestigious CSS exam to secure a diverse menu of posts in the civil service. Unfortunately, only a small fraction of the candidates who take the exam are able to pass with flying colours. It shouldn’t be assumed that CSS exam is a hard nut to crack. In most cases, candidates who don’t perform well on the exam fail to churn out good English essays as they are unable to express their ideas in an effective manner. The fault lies in our education system. Rote-learning has been prioritised by a large number of educational institutions across the country. Students are expected to regurgitate information from textbooks and other course materials during examinations, and there is little or no room for critical thought. The new government must revamp teaching methods and curriculums at schools and colleges across Pakistan. Students must also work diligently to improve their skills to increase their chances of performing well in the CSS exams.

Naimatullah Gadhi

Khairpur Mir

