No difference between NAB and Mansha Bomb, says Hamza

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Hamza Shahbaz has said there is no difference between Mansha Bomb and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), because one illegally occupies the land and the other illegally and unconstitutionally holds persons hostage.

Talking to the media outside an accountability court, he said NAB has deprived PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif of his freedom illegally. However, these tactics of political victimisation would not deter the PML-N, and both Nawaz and Shahbaz would emerge as clean and victorious from these fictitious cases, he added.

Hamza said the people of Pakistan needed to be told that Imran Khan Niazi did not possess a clean file as he is guilty of misusing the public money for his private trips on a helicopter of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government. “Niazi Sahib, if you have any moral courage, come forward and present yourself for accountability before the people of Pakistan, instead of hiding behind immunity from appearing before the court.

“Now that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has listed the name of Aleema Khan in the offshore companies, why you’re hiding behind NAB?” questioned the Punjab Assembly opposition leader. The PM has repeatedly threatened the members of the opposition parties to be put behind the bars, but he needed to look around him and take action again the corrupt in his own party. Why has the prime minister not taken strict action against Pervaiz Khattak, Sarwar Khan, Aleem Khan, Pervaiz Elahi and Zulfi Bukhari, asked Hamza. He said the people of Pakistan would avenge the theft of their mandate in 2018 elections and these fake cases based on personal prejudice and political victimisation would fall flat on their face.

Responding to these comments by Hamza Shahbaz, Provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Hamza has exposed his real undemocratic face before the masses. The people of Punjab have now realised that the opposition, mainly the PML-N, has nothing to do with democracy, democratic institutions, and the parliamentary politics. While talking to the media after inaugurating the three-day drama festival, the minister criticised Hamza Shahbaz. He said: “He has come to know that he and his father will not be spared this time. The investigation agencies, he added, are working independently and exposing the faces of corrupt elements across the board.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the PTI have been given the mandate for accountability by the people of Pakistan. But the accountability process will be carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the independent judiciary,” he maintained. Chohan warned if Hamza Shahbaz did not desist from hurling baseless accusations and mud-slinging, then “We can pay him back in the same coin and even better because the opposition is more vulnerable on this pretext. “His screams will even be heard on Mars. Rebutting the opposition’s charge of victimisation, the minister said only those politicians who are involved in rampant corruption, money laundering and misuse of authority are crying. Otherwise, he said, the judiciary, and the anti-corruption agencies are acting independently. “Whenever the law tightens noose around these corrupt politicians, they get united to protect the looted money. But I want to make it clear that the ongoing accountability process will continue come what may.”