Imran Farooq murder case: Pakistan to approach Interpol for Altaf’s red warrant

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has given go-ahead for approaching Interpol for issuing red warrants against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in Imran Farooq's murder case, sources informed Geo News on Monday.

The sources further said the FIA will write a letter to the Interpol for the red warrant of the MQM founder. A decision was also been taken to request the United Kingdom to hand over Altaf Hussain. The Ministry of Interior has sent the request for the MQM founder's custody to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Ministry will forward the request to the UK, sources added.

Along with the request, the Ministry of Interior has also submitted the challan in the Imran Farooq murder case, the joint investigation team’s report and the related documents. Farooq, 50, was stabbed to death outside his house in London on September 16, 2010. A case pertaining to Farooq’s murder was registered in the Federal Investigation Agency’s counter-terrorism wing. Altaf Hussain is wanted in the case.