Tea shop owner, woman shot dead

The owner of a tea shop and a woman were shot dead in separate incidents on Monday. Rizvia SHO Nawaz Brohi said 38-year-old Muntazim Khan was shot inside a tea shop in Nazimabad.

The shooter was identified as Naimat Khan. The victim and the suspect were said to be neighbours and had a fight with each other at the tea shop on Sunday.

However, the quarrel ended after people intervened. After Monday’s fatal attack, the suspect managed to escape. Police seized three empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistic cross-matching.

In another incident, a 50-year-old woman, identified as Shahana, was killed, and Hidayatullah, 24, wounded inside their house in Frontier Colony late on Sunday night. Police said the victims were shot by their relative, Fareedullah, over a family dispute. The police have arrested the suspect with a pistol used during the crime.

Female dentist ‘kills self’

A young female dentist allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Dr Syeda Rija Arshad Ali. Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Muhammad Ikhlaq said the woman was a bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) and used to live in Block 13D-3 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Quoting her family, the SHO said the deceased had married a person, Kamal Afridi, around three months ago, but her Rukhsati was not held at that time. The officer added that she was disheartened due to unknown reasons since she talked to her husband over the phone the previous night and committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of her Dupatta from the ceiling fan of a room located on the first floor of her house.