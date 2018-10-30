Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tea shop owner, woman shot dead

The owner of a tea shop and a woman were shot dead in separate incidents on Monday. Rizvia SHO Nawaz Brohi said 38-year-old Muntazim Khan was shot inside a tea shop in Nazimabad.

The shooter was identified as Naimat Khan. The victim and the suspect were said to be neighbours and had a fight with each other at the tea shop on Sunday.

However, the quarrel ended after people intervened. After Monday’s fatal attack, the suspect managed to escape. Police seized three empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistic cross-matching.

In another incident, a 50-year-old woman, identified as Shahana, was killed, and Hidayatullah, 24, wounded inside their house in Frontier Colony late on Sunday night. Police said the victims were shot by their relative, Fareedullah, over a family dispute. The police have arrested the suspect with a pistol used during the crime.

Female dentist ‘kills self’

A young female dentist allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Dr Syeda Rija Arshad Ali. Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Muhammad Ikhlaq said the woman was a bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) and used to live in Block 13D-3 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Quoting her family, the SHO said the deceased had married a person, Kamal Afridi, around three months ago, but her Rukhsati was not held at that time. The officer added that she was disheartened due to unknown reasons since she talked to her husband over the phone the previous night and committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of her Dupatta from the ceiling fan of a room located on the first floor of her house.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport