No motorcycle pillion riding today

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on motorcycle pillion riding in six ranges of the province, including Karachi, as part of security measures for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed today.

According to a notification issued by the home department on Monday, the pillion riding ban will last from midnight till 10pm on Tuesday in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana ranges.

In some parts of Sindh, such as Dadu and Sanghar, pillion riding on motorbikes has been banned till October 31, and in Khairpur till November 2. The notification further stated that the government was satisfied that in order to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident during the Chehlum processions and majalis, it was necessary to take immediate measures.

As part of these steps, it said, the government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of CrPC had imposed a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles during the Chehlum. Also on Monday, containers were placed and cops were deployed along the route of the main procession of the main Chehlum procession in Karachi.