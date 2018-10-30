PTI accuses Muttahida of politicising Pakistan Quarters issue

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that its coalition partner in the federal government, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), made use of “negative” politics on the Pakistan Quarters issue and tried to incite ethnic tension in Karachi.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s local headquarters, the Insaf House, on Monday, PTI Karachi General Secretary Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi claimed that the MQM-P wished to gain political mileage through the exploitation of the government quarters eviction matter.

Pakistan Quarters, located in the vicinity of Jahangir Road, is the federal administration’s property that was allotted to government employees for their housing. The residents, however, refuse to leave the place, demanding that they be given ownership rights.

The Supreme Court had ruled that they should be evicted, and on its orders the police conducted an operation on October 24, but resistance from the locals resulted in a clash that injured, according to reports, 30 people, including women and police officials.

However, in the light of the worsening law and order situation in the locality, the top court of the country pushed the eviction deadline back by three months. “We are deeply concerned about what happened at Pakistan Quarters and are looking into the matter,” said Qureshi. “The protesters should not have been baton-charged. Because of that, an elderly person was seriously wounded and admitted in the ICU. He has lost his memory.”