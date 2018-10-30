Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI accuses Muttahida of politicising Pakistan Quarters issue

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that its coalition partner in the federal government, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), made use of “negative” politics on the Pakistan Quarters issue and tried to incite ethnic tension in Karachi.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s local headquarters, the Insaf House, on Monday, PTI Karachi General Secretary Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi claimed that the MQM-P wished to gain political mileage through the exploitation of the government quarters eviction matter.

Pakistan Quarters, located in the vicinity of Jahangir Road, is the federal administration’s property that was allotted to government employees for their housing. The residents, however, refuse to leave the place, demanding that they be given ownership rights.

The Supreme Court had ruled that they should be evicted, and on its orders the police conducted an operation on October 24, but resistance from the locals resulted in a clash that injured, according to reports, 30 people, including women and police officials.

However, in the light of the worsening law and order situation in the locality, the top court of the country pushed the eviction deadline back by three months. “We are deeply concerned about what happened at Pakistan Quarters and are looking into the matter,” said Qureshi. “The protesters should not have been baton-charged. Because of that, an elderly person was seriously wounded and admitted in the ICU. He has lost his memory.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport