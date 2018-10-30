Sales tax registration cell set up

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a dedicated sales tax registration cell at Corporate Regional Tax Office, Lahore, a statement said on Monday.

All applications related to sales tax registration can be submitted directly in the registration cell along with required documents in duplicate, it added.

An assistant director will ensure that any document related to query / objection will not be raised at a later stage. Application requiring field visit will be forwarded to the zones concerned with complete documents the same day by the assistant director, it said.]

Zonal commissioner will complete verification report as per the prescribed format within the time limit as given in Rules 5 (7A) of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

LCCI acting president Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal welcomed the establishment of registration cell at the corporate Regional Tax Office, Lahore and termed it a great facility for the business community.