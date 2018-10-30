Zong reaches 10,000 4G sites mark

KARACHI: Zong 4G has become the first telecom company in Pakistan to successfully deploy and cross the prolific 10,000 4G sites mark, a company statement said on Monday.

With 4G presence in already more than 300 cities, the company’s current development implies that Zong 4G has not only become the first telecom entity to own over 10,000 operational 4G sites, but also the one and only to secure widest 4G coverage at every nook and corner of the country, it added.

Additionally, Zong 4G plans to roll out over 5,000 4G sites in the next three years to cater to the growing demands of its customers whose number has been exponentially increasing with each passing day. “Zong 4G has taken the lead to connect Pakistan with the rest of the world. We have upgraded all our sites to 4G and developed the most seamless and technologically advanced network which is second to none,” a spokesperson for the telecom company said.